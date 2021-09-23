LPSO: K-9 died from heat exhaustion after being left in vehicle
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the cause of death has been determined for a K-9 deputy that died in August.
Sheriff Jason Ard said the death of “Ivar,” a five-year-old K-9 service dog, was due to heat exhaustion after he was accidentally left in a deputy’s vehicle.
He added the deputy responsible for Ivar was disciplined.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.