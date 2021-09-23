LIVE: 13 victims, 1 dead in shooting at Collierville Kroger; suspect dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a dozen people were shot a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee Thursday.

Speaking from the parking lot about two hours after the shooting, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said 12 victims were taken from the grocery store to nearby hospitals and a 13th arrived by private vehicle. One victim died.

Lane said the suspect is also dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The person’s identity has not been released.

The suspect’s vehicle is still in the parking lot, but police are waiting for special equipment to arrive so they can safely inspect it.

According to Lane, the active shooting situation was reported at 1:30 p.m. and law enforcement was on the scene within four minutes. When officers entered they immediately spotted several victims.

Lane said officers found some people hiding in freezers and others in offices.

As we obtain more through the investigation, we will post information as we can.

Please avoid the area as we continue to work the incident. — Collierville Police Department (@colliervillepd) September 23, 2021

The police chief said the victims suffered very serious injuries and said he’s never seen anything like this in his three decades in law enforcement.

Nine victims are at Regional One Hospital in Memphis, four of which are in critical condition. One victim is at Baptist Hospital in Collierville in unknown condition.

Lane said this is the “most horrific event in Collierville history.” He expects to offer another update later Wednesday evening.

Kroger is at 240 New Byhalia Road, not far from Collierville High School near Shelby Drive and South Byhalia Road. The district sent an alert to parents early Thursday afternoon about an off-campus active shooting near the high school. Students sheltered in place until police secured the scene, according to a second alert.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department are assisting Collierville police.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are in Collierville assisting with the investigation.

