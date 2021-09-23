LawCall
Governor Ivey officially proclaims special session will begin next week

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced on Tuesday she would be calling the Alabama Legislature into a special session to address Alabama’s longstanding prison infrastructure challenges.

According to the governor’s office, the special session will convene on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Governor Ivey’s statement regarding her decision:

“I am pleased and extremely hopeful that we are finally positioned to address our state’s prison infrastructure challenges. I appreciate the hard work of the legislative leadership and the many members who have worked diligently with my team to put us in position for a bipartisan proposal. While this issue was many years in the making, we stand united to provide an Alabama solution to this Alabama problem.”

