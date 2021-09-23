LawCall
Former Hoover High School football coach Rush Propst hospitalized in B’ham with COVID-19, pneumonia

His wife, Stephanie tells WBRC Propst is not in ICU, but a regular room and is “doing better.”
His wife, Stephanie tells WBRC Propst is not in ICU, but a regular room and is “doing better.”(WALB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Hoover High School football coach Rush Propst is at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham where he is being treating for COVID-19 and pneumonia.

His wife, Stephanie tells WBRC Propst is not in ICU, but a regular room and is “doing better.”

Propst won five state championship while at Hoover High School and two at Colquitt County High School in Georgia.

