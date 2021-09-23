First Alert for sunshine and comfortable temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! A strong cold front moved through Central Alabama yesterday lowering our humidity levels and cooling us down. With a clear sky and light winds in place, temperatures have really dropped! We are starting out the day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s with some spots to the north in the upper 40s. You might want to grab a jacket before you walk out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and clear. High pressure has moved in, and it will provide us sunny and dry weather for this afternoon. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 60s by noon. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s which is 10-12 degrees below average. It will remain a little breezy today with north winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. It should be a beautiful fall day. If you plan on heading out this evening, make sure you dress warmly. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 60s once the sun sets at 6:42 PM.

Chilly Temperatures Friday Morning: With a clear sky and light winds in place, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly overnight. Most of us will wake up with temperatures in the lower 50s with upper 40s possible along and north of I-20/59. Cool spots will include Hamilton, Haleyville, Cullman, Jasper, Oneonta, Gadsden, and Centre. You might need a jacket tomorrow morning, but you won’t need it by the afternoon hours. We’ll likely see a few upper level clouds move into our area tomorrow afternoon and evening, but we’ll remain dry. Temperatures will trend a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds won’t be as breezy Friday with northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Sideline/Friday Evening Forecast: Make sure you grab a jacket if you plan on attending a high school football game Friday night. Kickoff temperatures will likely start in the upper 60s and cool into the lower 60s by the end of the games. Similar conditions are expected if you plan on going to the Alabama State Fair or attend the Santana concert in Tuscaloosa.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be absolutely beautiful! Temperatures will end up a little warmer. Highs on Saturday will approach the upper 70s and lower 80s. By Sunday afternoon, most locations will climb into the lower 80s. Overnight lows will remain cool, but not as chilly as this morning or Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We could see some cloud cover move through our area Saturday, but the sky will end up mostly sunny Sunday. If you plan on attending the Auburn or Alabama football games, plan for some filtered sunshine. Good idea to apply the sunscreen and grab a hat and sunglasses. Weather is looking perfect for the Alabama State Fair, Fiesta 2021, and Homestead Hollow.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing will be the continuation of dry weather going into next week. The only change in the forecast is that temperatures could approach or climb above average for the middle part of next week. Humidity levels may increase a little, but I don’t see any signs of uncomfortable conditions. The GFS model keeps us dry over the next 7-10 days while the European model hints at a small rain chance and a cold front moving through our area late next week. The European model cools us down while the GFS gradually warms us up. I’m holding on to highs in the low to mid 80s next week with the chance for some upper 80s to return next Thursday and Friday. A lot can change between now and then. If anything changes, we will let you know.

Tropical Update: We are only focusing on one tropical system in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression Peter has now dissipated. Rose is likely to dissipate today as well. Another area of low pressure in the northern Atlantic has a medium chance to develop, but it will not impact any land areas. Tropical Depression Eighteen is the system to watch over the weekend and into next week. Development of this low will likely be slow over the next 24-48 hours. It will likely become Tropical Storm “Sam” later today or tomorrow. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting this storm becoming a hurricane by Saturday. It is possible it could become a major hurricane by next Monday as it stays northeast of the Lesser Antilles. It remains too early to know if it will remain over the Atlantic or possibly impact the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, or even the Bahamas next week. Models are trending towards a northern solution. If it can curve out into the Atlantic, it would not impact the United States. The hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.