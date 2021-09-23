LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Family members remember 13 men killed in Brookwood mining accident 20 years ago

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A memorial ceremony was held in remembrance of 13 miners killed in a mining accident twenty years ago today. WBRC spoke to one of the women who became a widow because of that accident and her grandson who never met the man he’s named after.

Wanda Blevins lost her husband David and gained an even larger extended family 20 years ago. “It takes a special person to work in that environment and I’m so grateful that they haven’t let these men’s memories die,” she told WBRC.

David Blevins was one of 13 miners killed during a mining accident in Brookwood on September 23rd, 2001. A memorial ceremony happened in remembrance of him and the other miners who died. “Through this I think that so many of us became a family and it’s good. I want my grandchildren and great grandchildren to grow up and remember their grandfather,” Wanda Blevins continued.

The ceremony gives 16 year-old David Blevins the Second a chance to learn more about the grandfather who passed away before he was born. “It makes me happy my grandfather is remembered. He’s a hero. It’s a hero’s sacrifice. How he was a good man,” Blevins expressed through tears. “There’s a sadness, a deep sadness. And I look around and so many of us have changed. We’re definitely getting older and some of them seem to be they’re picked up their lives and some more able to go and that seem to be as stuck as I am with this. But we’re in agreement that we have the 23rd to reunite,” Wanda Blevins added.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
Birmingham Police arrested two men after reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on...
2 men in custody after reports of shots fired at apartment complex on Montclair Rd
Birmingham Police arrested 2 people after a car crashed into a club on Birmingham South Side...
Car crashes into Club Zydeco; 2 people arrested
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Vestavia Hills PD: Attempted kidnapping call was prank by teenagers

Latest News

State superintendent's outlook on COVID in schools
State superintendent's outlook on COVID in schools
FDA, CDC panels back booster shots for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Mega sports complex planned for Etowah County
Mega sports complex planned for Etowah County
Requirements for COVID Booster Shot
Requirements for COVID Booster Shot