DCH Northport offering more monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Appointments for monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 have more than doubled at the Fitness One building at DCH Northport since it partnered with ADPH and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Up until very recently, we’ve been providing about 100 treatments a week. Now we’ve expanded up to near 200, 240 treatments a week,” Andy North, Vice President on Marketing and Communications, told WBRC.

The DCH Health System wanted to expand access to this kind of treatment with the rise of Delta variant COVID cases. The treatment is for people who are at high risk for developing COVID-19 or are not vaccinated and may have been exposed to someone with the illness.

“It introduces those antibodies and helps fight off the virus. Studies have shown that over 70 percent of the people who receive this treatment don’t really need hospitalization,” North continued.

The hospital wants to treat people within 10 days of testing positive or being exposed to someone who’s positive for COVID-19. “We’re treating people who are in our primary service area. So those that in Tuscaloosa and kind of surrounding counties,” North added.

North suggested contacting your doctor to see if you’re eligible for monoclonal treatment. You can find more information about this treatment by clicking here and searching under antibody infusion.

