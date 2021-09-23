LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

California city reckons with Chinatown arson more than 100 years later

By KGO staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In its history, the city of San Jose has been home to five Chinatowns.

The most well-known was the Second Market Street Chinatown, deliberately set on fire in 1887.

Back then, 1,400 people were displaced and were given no option to rebuild.

“The city said, ‘No, it’s a vile community, and we don’t want it downtown,’” said Gerrye Kee Wong of Chinese Historical and Cultural Project

San Jose leaders are asking for forgiveness, apologizing for the city’s role in past atrocities. The city’s resolution Tuesday will address Chinese immigrants and their descendants.

There will be special ceremony on Wednesday, with prominent Chinese leaders in the community acknowledging and accepting that apology.

Wong said even centuries later, the Asian American and Pacific Islander community is finding itself in another stretch of anti-Asian hate, and she commends today’s city leaders for stepping up.

“With the environment that we’re seeing today, this is an important step ... to acknowledge the wrongs of the past, but trying to see if we could move forward,” she said.

“We need to also recognize that accountability helps to heal these wounds,” said Assemblymember Evan Low.

It’s an important part of growing in a multicultural society like today’s San Jose.

“It’s appropriate that every generation, we do this ... that we remember this, because tragically, these lessons are lost from one generation to another. And even more tragically, history does repeat itself,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

At the former Fairmont Hotel, which was the site of the Second Market Street Chinatown, there’s a plaque commemorating the tragedy, dedicated 100 years later.

“It was an awakening for me,” Wong said.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
Birmingham Police arrested two men after reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on...
2 men in custody after reports of shots fired at apartment complex on Montclair Rd
Birmingham Police arrested 2 people after a car crashed into a club on Birmingham South Side...
Car crashes into Club Zydeco; 2 people arrested
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman as Stephanie Lynn Bryant of Sylacauga.
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit and killed on I-65 N identified

Latest News

As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Mexican forces surround border migrant camp
Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around Lee's Summit, Mo.
Woman hopes inspiring signs make difference in people's lives
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill, no detail
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline: Search for Brian Laundrie enters day 6
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Daniel Craig attends the opening night of the...
Commander Craig: 007 star made honorary Royal Navy officer