LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found

Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found(Camren Bolden Day)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WBRC) - Officials in Illinois have confirmed that they have found the body of an Alabama A&M alum.

The LaSalle County Coroner’s office says they have identified the body of 25-year-old Jelani Day. Day was reported missing on August 25th, with family saying they had last spoken with him just two days before. On August 26th, authorities say they found the Illinois State graduate student’s car in Peru, Illinois.

Authorities conducted a search on September 4th and found a body floating in the Illinois River. Through dental identifications and DNA testing, officials were able to identify the body as Jelani Day.

Day’s cause of death has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
Birmingham Police arrested two men after reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on...
2 men in custody after reports of shots fired at apartment complex on Montclair Rd
Birmingham Police arrested 2 people after a car crashed into a club on Birmingham South Side...
Car crashes into Club Zydeco; 2 people arrested
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Vestavia Hills PD: Attempted kidnapping call was prank by teenagers

Latest News

Tammy Lynn Walters
UPDATE: Missing person alert canceled after Rainsville woman speaks to police
The September 23, 2001 tragedy was one of the deadliest mine disasters in decades.
Thursday marks 20 years since Brookwood mine disaster
A FedEx driver was detained after a fatal hit and accident in Birmingham.
FedEx driver detained after fatal crash on I-59 in Birmingham
Rising Star: Micah Parker
Rising Star: Micah Parker
Monoclonal antibody treatment costs