Birmingham Water Works fires lawyers, removes cap on legal fees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board voted Wednesday to fire several of its attorneys and remove a cap on the amount of legal fees the utility pays each month.

In a 5-4 vote, the board ended its contracts with attorneys Emory Anthony, Terri Reynolds, Scott Gilliland, and Fred Bolling while keeping the firm of Parnell Thompson, LLC and attorney Byron Perkins as co-general counsels who will assign the Water Works’ legal work from now on.

The board also voted to remove its self-imposed $20,000-a-month cap on legal fees, and set up a new system where the BWWB’s General Manager will give the board a comparison of legal fees spent vs. the legal fees budget every 3 months.

