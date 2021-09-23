LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Slain woman Gabby Petito’s boyfriend indicted for bank fraud

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, intensifies.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials say the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross country trip with him, has been indicted for unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continued looking for him in Florida swampland.

The federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming does not explain who the card belonged to. But it indicates Brian Laundrie made unauthorized withdrawals worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said an arrest warrant issued for Laundrie will allow law enforcement to continue pursuing him, while the investigation continues into Petito’s homicide.

Schneider urged anyone with knowledge of Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death of his whereabouts to contact the FBI. How Petito was killed has not been revealed pending the final results of an autopsy by the Teton County, Wyoming, coroner.

In Florida, the search for Laundrie continued Thursday for a fifth day in a large, forbidding wilderness preserve near his parents’ home.

The search at the Carlton Reserve park began after Laundrie told his parents he was going there, several days after he returned alone Sept. 1 from his trip out west with Petito.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
Birmingham Police arrested two men after reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on...
2 men in custody after reports of shots fired at apartment complex on Montclair Rd
Birmingham Police arrested 2 people after a car crashed into a club on Birmingham South Side...
Car crashes into Club Zydeco; 2 people arrested
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Vestavia Hills PD: Attempted kidnapping call was prank by teenagers

Latest News

The Transportation Department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over...
US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high
Unruly passengers remain a challenge for flight attendants.
Association of Flight Attendants presidents talk about unruly passengers
Tammy Lynn Walters
UPDATE: Missing person alert canceled after Rainsville woman speaks to police
The September 23, 2001 tragedy was one of the deadliest mine disasters in decades.
Thursday marks 20 years since Brookwood mine disaster