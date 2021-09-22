UAB prepares for first home game at new Protective stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new era is approaching as UAB prepares to host their first home game in the new Protective Stadium. Kickoff on the new home field will be October 2 and as gameday approaches, there’s lots of things to know about the new stadium.

45,000: Capacity at Protective Stadium

With Protective Stadium able to hold 45,000 fans, there are no bad seats in the house. Be there for all five home games with season ticket packages starting as low as $75. Single game tickets start at $20, and a limited amount of premium inventory is still available.

90: All stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to kickoff

Want to get in the stadium early and check out the sights? Doors open 90 minutes before the Blazers’ kickoff. Download your game ticket to your mobile device in advance and enter from one of three available gate entrances: South, Northeast or Northwest.

While it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance, tickets can be purchased at the main box office located at the South entrance of Protective Stadium. The box office will open four hours prior to kickoff.

As in seasons past, Protective Stadium has a clear-bag policy in effect for all events. Bags must be clear plastic and smaller than 12 inches by 6 inches or a small clutch bag that is smaller than 5 inches by 7 inches.

6: Parking and tailgate areas open six hours before kickoff

Nothing says football season like a tailgate with friends and family. Season and single game parking areas will open six hours prior to kickoff *, and fans are encouraged to come down to Protective Stadium early and hang out.

Set up your tent behind your vehicle, hang your flags and fire up the gas grills. Click here for a list of recommended tailgate supplies and guidelines. Fans are invited to purchase parking in advance of game day and utilize the Waze traffic app to find the best route to get to their reserved space on game day.

*The exception to this will be the early kickoff time Nov. 6 when all areas will open at 8 a.m. in advance of the 11 a.m. kickoff against Louisiana Tech.

4: Blazer Village opens four hours prior to kickoff

Everyone’s favorite, Blazer Village, is getting a makeover for the 2021 season. Fans can enjoy free interactive games for kids, face painting, music, a UAB Bookstore pop-up shop and more.

Blazer Village will be located on the L-shaped grass plaza just south of The Southern Kitchen and the Uptown entertainment district, making it a convenient place to stop on game day. The fan-fest area will open four hours prior to kickoff and closes 30 minutes prior to kickoff, to allow time for fans to get into the stadium.

1: The 2020 Conference USA Championship flag will be raised during the pre-game ceremony Oct. 2

Get inside early to enjoy all of the pregame festivities for the grand opening of Protective Stadium, including the raising of UAB’s Conference USA Championship flag, listening to UAB’s Marching Blazers and welcoming the UAB Blazers to the field for the first time in their new football home.

