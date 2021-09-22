LawCall
UAB opens second mass drive-through vaccination site in Wylam

(Live 5 News)
By Alan Collins
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB opened a second mass vaccination drive-through site at Faith Chapel Church in Wylam.

While vaccinations are up, UAB health leaders said they have to have more to slow the spread of the pandemic. A top UAB health leader said the state is seeing those vaccinations inch upward and hospitalizations drop slightly, but their hospital staff remained stressed and strained trying to care for those with the COVID infection. Especially in their ICUs.

When the Faith Chapel Church site opened Wednesday morning, about 12 people showed up for the Pfizer vaccine. “We are always excited to when we are able to open another vaccination site because that gets us one step closer to ending this pandemic, which is what we all want to do,” Dr. Sarah Nafziger, UAB VP of Clinical Services said.

UAB opened the Hoover Met site last week. They have served 715 at that site. Wednesday at Wylam, they gave shots to about a total of 22 people during the morning hours. While hospitalizations are down, Nafziger said their hospital staff is struggling to meet the demand of COVID and other patients. “For our COVID patients at UAB Hospital right now, about half of them need ICU level care, and that is a whole lot more than in our previous surges,” Nafziger said.

Nafziger said their patients are younger and very sick, requiring more intensive care. Non-COVID patients are a problem because they are delayed care due to COVID, and now those patients are sicker and need more care. She added the way to combat the problem is to get more people vaccinated at sites like Faith Chapel. The question is how long will UAB be there?

“If we get to the point we see we are pouring a lot of resources into this and not getting a lot of return, we, at that point, will think about closing them down, but for now we are going to be here,” Nafziger said.

The Faith Chapel site will be open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can register for your shot, and they will also be taking walk-ups.

Go to this website to registering for vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

