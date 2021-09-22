Some horse owners concerned over possible Ivermectin shortage

LawCall
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An unproven treatment for COVID-19 is impacting some Alabama horse owners who are searching for the medicine for their animals. There are reports of limited availability of Ivermectin in rural areas.

Feed stores and co-ops in rural areas are seeing Ivermectin supplies dwindle according to Dr. Pam Boliew with the Alabama Horse Council. The deworming agent keeps horses and other livestock healthy, but some people are using it to treat COVID-19.

According to the Washington Post, people who need Ivermectin to treat their animals are having a hard time finding it on the shelves and online.

In Alabama, getting hold of the drug has been hit or miss.

“Some friends are having to order farther in advance of when they need to deworm their horses. The gist that I’ve gotten in talking to people is more isolated in more rural areas where it’s not as readily available,” Dr. Boliew said.

The FDA says Ivermectin for animals is not safe for humans.

We’re told prices are also going up because of the run on Ivermectin around the country.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

