LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Missing 5-year-old in Lauderdale Co. found safe

Henton Kenneth Dean, 5
Henton Kenneth Dean, 5(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators in Lauderdale County have found a missing 5-year-old, safe and sound.

5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean went missing Tuesday around 6 p.m. on Center Hill Road, north of Meridian, walking his dogs.

Wednesday morning, investigators confirmed they had located both dogs.

Shortly afterward, investigators said the boy was found safe.

Four search teams looked for the little boy overnight Tuesday, including drone support from a team from Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Deandre Gilmore (right) was killed in a crash on I-12 in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
‘It’s like a nightmare that we can’t wake up from’: Family mourns Alabama lineman killed in Baton Rouge crash
Crash closes part of I-65 near 237 mile marker
Commercial vehicle crash shuts down part of I-65 in Shelby Co.
SOURCE: BPD, Hit and run investigation
VIDEO: Birmingham police looking for person in hit and run, victim has life-threatening injuries

Latest News

A Homewood firetruck was involved in a head-on collision Wednesday morning.
Homewood firetruck involved in head-on collision
The Briarwood Marching Lions is made up of 44 members. Now that is not the largest of numbers...
VIDEO; Briarwood Cristian HS Band
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Michael Kelly Wainman.
Man, 78, dies 2 weeks after crash in Pinson
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone