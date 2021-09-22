Missing 5-year-old last seen walking two golden retrievers

LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators in Lauderdale County are searching for a missing and possibly endangered child.

5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean was last seen Tuesday around 6 p.m. on Center Hill Road, north of Meridian.

He is three feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The 5-year-old was walking toward Haguewood Road with two Golden Retrievers, wearing a grey shirt, khaki shorts, and no shoes.

If anyone has information on where he could be, contact Lauderdale County Sheriff Department at (601) 482-9806.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.