Mayor Woodfin speaks to Alabama football players

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke to Alabama football players on Wednesday.

“It was truly a honor to speak with the Alabama football team. Big ups to Coach Saban for the opportunity to share a few valuable tidbits on resilience and gratitude. You’re never to young to be a leader — to be a champion. Be grateful and make the most of your opportunity. That’s what Coach Saban expects from each one of you that walks through those doors,” Woodfin posted on Facebook.

It was truly a honor to speak with the Alabama Football team. Big ups to Coach Saban for the opportunity to share a few... Posted by Randall Woodfin on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.