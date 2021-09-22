Mayor Woodfin speaks to Alabama football players
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke to Alabama football players on Wednesday.
“It was truly a honor to speak with the Alabama football team. Big ups to Coach Saban for the opportunity to share a few valuable tidbits on resilience and gratitude. You’re never to young to be a leader — to be a champion. Be grateful and make the most of your opportunity. That’s what Coach Saban expects from each one of you that walks through those doors,” Woodfin posted on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.