Marion water service restored thanks to help from Hale County

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Marion in Perry County lost water service on Monday, but the water there is running now thanks to people in Hale County who stepped up to help folks there.

Jennifer Hoggle snapped pictures of fire trucks that responded to help when the city of Marion ran out of water.

“Yesterday we all woke up without any water at all,” she explained Tuesday.

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden said the Mayors from Marion in Perry County and Newbern in Hale County called him for help.

“The Mayor of Newbern called and he was with the Mayor of Marion. He called and asked us if he could bring some water over. They were totally out of water. So they asked if our fire departments could start shuttling water over,” Weeden told WBRC.

They used seven tanker trucks from several Hale County Fire Departments, each capable of holding 3,500 gallons of water to go hydrants in parts of Perry County that still had water and shuttled it back and forth to Marion’s water treatment facility for several hours until pumps there were working again.

“It was a mutual aid agreement with all surrounding counties. So, when they call we try to help anyway we can,” Weeden continued.

“We’re just thankful in Marion that these other counties don’t get tired of helping us out when we cry out for help,” Hoggle went on to say.

They needed almost 100,000 gallons of water to get pumps in Marion’s water treatment facility working again.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

