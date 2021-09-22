LawCall
Man, 78, dies 2 weeks after crash in Pinson

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON, Ala. (WBRC) - A 78-year-old man has died two weeks after a single-car crash in Pinson.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Michael Kelly Wainman. He was 78.

The accident happened on Highway 75 at Old Highway 75 on September 8.

Wainman died September 21 at UAB Hospital.

Authorities say Wainman was the driver and only person in a 2018 Toyota Camry involved in the wreck.

For unknown reasons, the car left the road. After deputies arrived on the scene Wainman was found in the car, which sustained heavy damage.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

