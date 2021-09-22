LawCall
Advertisement

Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID-19 recovery

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and following intensive physical therapy for Parkinson's disease.(Source: WLS/CNN/file)
By SOPHIA TAREEN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is headed home a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and following intensive physical therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

A spokeswoman for Jackson’s Rainbow/PUSH Coalition confirmed Wednesday that the civil rights leader left a downtown Chicago facility on Wednesday.

He and his wife, Jacqueline, were first hospitalized a month ago for COVID-19. While Jesse Jackson was vaccinated, his wife was not.

She required oxygen and was briefly in the intensive care unit before being released earlier this month.

Jesse Jackson had been transferred to a physical therapy hospital.

The 79-year-old disclosed a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2017, which he has managed with physical therapy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

