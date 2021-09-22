LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Huntsville man accused of biting off woman’s pinky finger found not guilty

(Gray tv)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged with two counts of first-degree assault was found not guilty on Wednesday.

Shay Thome was accused of biting a woman’s left pinky finger off after a bizarre attack at his northeast Huntsville home. The jury’s reasoning for the not guilty verdict was Thome acted in self-defense.

READ MORE: Police: Huntsville man bit off woman’s pinky finger

“For my client, I am extremely gratified with the jury’s decision. Mr. Thome was clearly attacked by this woman at his own home. Even though her injury was grizzly, the jury clearly found Mr. Thome acted in self-defense and his use of force on the attacker was justified,” said Attorney Bruce Gardner.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
Birmingham Police arrested two men after reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on...
2 men in custody after reports of shots fired at apartment complex on Montclair Rd
Birmingham Police arrested 2 people after a car crashed into a club on Birmingham South Side...
Car crashes into Club Zydeco; 2 people arrested
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman as Stephanie Lynn Bryant of Sylacauga.
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit and killed on I-65 N identified

Latest News

Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline: Search for Brian Laundrie enters day 6
Two men engage in shootout; one killed
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Police say Toyota Prius is most targeted car for catalytic converter theft
Tammy Lynn Walters
Rainsville PD asks for help locating missing woman
Health leaders continue to tell us that the key to recovery is for more people to get...
Is it possible to convince more people to get vaccinated at this point?