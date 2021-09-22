LawCall
2 men in custody after reports of shots fired at apartment complex on Montclair Rd

Birmingham Police arrested two men after reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on...
Birmingham Police arrested two men after reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on Montclair Road.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say two men are in custody after officers responded to shots fired Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Montclair Road.

Officers patrolling the area got the call and responded to the Union at Cooper Hill complex in the 1400 block of Montclair Road. Birmingham Police activated their Max Emergency Call.

The initial call that came in said a person had been shot in an apartment, however police say no one was shot or injured. Officers have not yet confirmed if the two men were shooting at each other or at police.

Police say the men did knock on doors in the apartment complex trying to gain entry.

The men were arrested in separate locations. One of them had an assault rifle.

Putman Elementary, which is near the scene, and several business on Montclair Road were on lockdown for a short time.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

