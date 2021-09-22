LawCall
Hospital gets creative to help father celebrate son’s birthday

Staff at Grandview Medical Center helps man celebrate with his son for 16th birthday
Hospital gets creative to help father celebrate son’s birthday(Grandview Health)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After spending nearly two weeks in the hospital, unable to see his son, healthcare workers at Grandview Medical Center helped a father celebrate his child’s 16th birthday.

Steven Angle had not seen his son, Dawson, in 12 days since he was admitted. With Dawson’s birthday coming up, Steven and his wife Tiffany wanted to make sure their son’s day was special.

Staff at Grandview planned for Dawson to come visit his dad, and then they would go outside for some “fresh air”. When Dawson went outside, he was surprised with a truck for his birthday, a moment that his father was able to see up close.

Happy birthday to Dawson!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

