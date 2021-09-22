Homewood firetruck involved in head-on collision

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Homewood fire truck was involved in head on collision Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on Valley Avenue. Authorities say the fire truck was parked in the center lane to check fire hydrants when it was hit by a pickup truck.

Both drivers were check out by paramedics. The driver of the truck was taken away in handcuffs, but authorities say the arrest was not related to the wreck.

