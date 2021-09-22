Helena man killed in I-459 crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed in an interstate accident Tuesday evening according to officials.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 34-year-old Eric Bryant, of Helena, was killed when his 2003 Ford Expedition ran off the road on I-459, near mile marker 28 and struck a utility pole around 5:10 p.m.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

