Hale County residents ask for help to maintain road into their neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People living along one Hale County Road feel abandoned when it comes to keeping their road maintained.

Neighbors living in the Riverview Beach subdivision in Hale County call some of the road conditions they deal with, horrible. Donald Sanford says driving down Cut Off Road in Hale County is not getting any easier over time.

“Today is the same problem we’ve been having for the last 15 years. The County will not maintain the road,” Sanford told WBRC.

Cut Off Road is the only way to get to the Riverview Beach neighborhood by vehicle. It’s surrounded by the Black Warrior River, and marshes and often floods. Sanford says potholes are also a problem and some roadwork done here before doesn’t last long enough.

“It was scraped one time. It rained the next night and it turned into a mud hole,” he continued.

WBRC went to the Hale County Courthouse Tuesday and was told the County Commission President was out of the office at the time.

Sanford wants steps taken to make the four mile drive down this road to their neighborhood safer.

“There’s lots of places on this road that you have to get in the oncoming traffic to avoid tree limbs sticking out over the road and somebody’s going to get hit,” he said.

WBRC also reached out to the Hale County Commissioner who represents that area and the President of the Hale County Commission. Neither of them responded to our request for an interview.

