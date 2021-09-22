LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Grass cutting at Birmingham parks halted by wet weather

Grass cutting at Birmingham parks halted by wet weather
Grass cutting at Birmingham parks halted by wet weather
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews have had trouble maintaining the grass at local Birmingham parks due to wet weather across the city.

According to the National Weather Service, rain in Birmingham has been nearly 10 inches above normal since the beginning of 2021. This has caused issues for grass crews to maintain parks across the city of Birmingham, leading to an increase in complaints and calls.

Residents can expect a park to be cut every two weeks, but a park that is under water or under soggy conditions will not be cut, due to potentially damaged property and equipment.

“We understand the concerns of those who use the parks just about daily for their recreation,” said Shonae’ Eddins-Bennett, director of Birmingham Park and Recreation Board. “It is always our goal to keep each and every park maintained and the grass cut so that citizens may enjoy them to their fullest, but the amount of rainfall we have experienced this year sometimes makes it impossible to keep to a schedule.”

If you have concerns about a park in your neighborhood, you can call Birmingham Park and Recreation at 205-254-2391.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
Birmingham Police arrested two men after reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on...
2 men in custody after reports of shots fired at apartment complex on Montclair Rd
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Deandre Gilmore (right) was killed in a crash on I-12 in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
‘It’s like a nightmare that we can’t wake up from’: Family mourns Alabama lineman killed in Baton Rouge crash
Birmingham Police arrested 2 people after a car crashed into a club on Birmingham South Side...
Car crashes into Club Zydeco; 2 people arrested

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
UAB opens new COVID vaccination site in Wylam
UAB opens second mass drive-through vaccination site in Wylam
Opportunities are still available for employees at all levels
Dozens of employers attend Pell City job fair
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 778K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases