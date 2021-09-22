Grass cutting at Birmingham parks halted by wet weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews have had trouble maintaining the grass at local Birmingham parks due to wet weather across the city.

According to the National Weather Service, rain in Birmingham has been nearly 10 inches above normal since the beginning of 2021. This has caused issues for grass crews to maintain parks across the city of Birmingham, leading to an increase in complaints and calls.

Residents can expect a park to be cut every two weeks, but a park that is under water or under soggy conditions will not be cut, due to potentially damaged property and equipment.

“We understand the concerns of those who use the parks just about daily for their recreation,” said Shonae’ Eddins-Bennett, director of Birmingham Park and Recreation Board. “It is always our goal to keep each and every park maintained and the grass cut so that citizens may enjoy them to their fullest, but the amount of rainfall we have experienced this year sometimes makes it impossible to keep to a schedule.”

If you have concerns about a park in your neighborhood, you can call Birmingham Park and Recreation at 205-254-2391.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.