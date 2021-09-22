First Alert for morning showers; Sunshine and breezy conditions Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday and first day of fall! Fall officially arrives today at 2:21 PM. You will continue to notice less daylight as we approach the winter solstice. Our sunset today occurs at 6:43 PM. It will trend earlier and earlier over the next couple of months. The amazing thing about this forecast is that fall weather will also arrive as we head into the afternoon hours. First Alert Satellite and Radar still shows us cloudy with the cold front moving through the area. We are seeing some showers along the cold front, so we can’t rule out a 30% chance for widely scattered showers before 11 AM. Main threat will be pockets of heavy rainfall and reduced visibility. Behind the cold front, we will finally see lower humidity levels and quiet weather conditions. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures are not expected to move a lot once the cold front moves through our area this morning. Plan for decreasing clouds this afternoon. We should end the day with a mostly sunny sky with temperatures holding into the mid 70s. Wind will pick up this afternoon from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. While dry weather is expected this afternoon, you might want to hold off on any yardwork due to the wet ground and the breezy conditions. Winds are expected to calm down later tonight with temperatures cooling into the 60s by 6-7 PM.

Chilly Temperatures Expected Thursday Morning: Combination of dry air and light winds tonight will give way to some cool temperatures. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 50s Thursday morning. Some spots in north Alabama could squeeze out some upper 40s. Might be a good idea to grab a light jacket if you are outside before 9 AM Thursday. Friday morning may end up being our coolest night over the next seven days with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s. It would not surprise me if we saw some mid 40s in parts of Hamilton, Haleyville, and Cullman Friday morning.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is quiet and sunny weather. It feels great to write that! Dew points are forecast to drop into the 40s and 50s meaning it will be dry. The comfortable weather will bring us plenty of sunshine for the next several days. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the lower 70s Thursday afternoon with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Highs on Friday will trend a few degrees warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Our average high for this time of the year is 84°F.

Sideline Forecast: If you have evening plans to attend a high school football game Friday evening, you may want to grab a jacket. We should see a mostly clear sky with temperatures starting out in the lower 70s. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 60s by 8-9 PM. It should be a great evening to be outdoors.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be beautiful! Humidity levels are forecast to remain low, and we should see plenty of sunshine. There is a chance we could see a few clouds move through the area over the weekend, but no rain is expected. Plan for highs in the upper 70s Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday. Overnight lows will trend a little warmer, but it will remain cool with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Hope you get to enjoy the outdoors. Great weather for hiking, camping, or for some yardwork.

College Football Saturday: Alabama and Auburn are hosting their games at home Saturday. The weather will be picture perfect for some college football! Auburn’s game against Georgia State at 3 PM will start off mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Plan for temperatures to cool into the low to mid 70s by the end of the game. Alabama kickoff is at 6:30 PM against Southern Miss in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures will likely start in the lower 70s and cool into the 60s. Prepare to apply sunscreen if you plan on being outside for an extended period. It’ll feel great in the shade, but it will feel very warm directly in the sunshine.

Dry Weather Continues into Next Week: Next week remains dry as high pressure remains across the Southeast. Temperatures will trend warmer for the first half of next week with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. I don’t see any signs of muggy air over the next seven days. There’s a chance we could see humidity levels increase and small rain chances return by the end of next week.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain fairly quiet. Peter and Rose are struggling in the Atlantic Ocean as wind shear is tearing them apart. Both storms have been downgraded to a tropical depression. They will both likely dissipate over the next couple of days. We continue to watch two other systems in the Atlantic. The first area of low pressure is in the northern Atlantic and it has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. It will not be a threat to the United States. The one to watch is the area of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It has a high chance to become our next tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. It will likely become “Sam” if it gets a name. This storm will be something to watch as it moves to the west-northwest over the next several days. If it remains weak and farther south, it could impact the Lesser Antilles and maybe Puerto Rico sometime next week. It remains too early to know if it will impact the United States or move into the Gulf of Mexico. Some models move it northwards and away from the United States. Some models hint at high pressure to the north keeping it farther south and aiming closer towards the Bahamas and Florida. It will be something to watch. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.