FIRST ALERT: Chance for a shower or storm into the morning, then cooler and drier air arrives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The chance for showers and storms will continue overnight as a cold front approaches the state. The cold front will reach our area after sunrise in the morning, with the chance for showers and storms ending from west to east. The rain should be out of west Alabama by about 7 p.m. tomorrow, central by 9 a.m. and east by 11 a.m. A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out though after that. Clouds will gradually break up during the afternoon hours as drier air moves in. It will be breezy so plan on winds gusting up to 20 mph. Tomorrow is the start of fall and it sure will feel like it with highs in the middle 70s. Wednesday evening should end up fantastic, with temperatures dropping into the 60s by 5 to 6 p.m.

Our next big thing is the return to a quiet and much cooler weather pattern. Lows in the 50s will be common starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend. We will likely see some lows in the 40s mixed in there too, especially on Friday morning. Afternoon highs in the 70s are likely to end the week and lower 80s over the weekend. Enjoy it because it will warm up some next week, but closer to normal is all. Some great football weather ahead and those attending outdoor events. It will be perfect weather for decorating for Halloween. Homestead Hollow and the Alabama State Fair will be enjoyable to attend too.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor four systems in the Atlantic. Peter and Rose remain in the eastern and central Atlantic. Both systems are forecast to weaken over time and not impact the United States. The other two systems in the Atlantic are not expected to impact the United States over the next five days. One is in the northern Atlantic and has a moderate chance to develop in the next five days. The last area of concern is in the eastern Atlantic. It has a high chance to develop over the next couple of days. Models do show support of a tropical storm developing. We will have to watch this system, but odds are high that it could recurve into the northern Atlantic next week. Only time will tell. The next name on the Atlantic hurricane list is Sam.

