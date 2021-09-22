Dozens of employers attend Pell City job fair
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Chamber of Commerce partnered with the St. Clair Economic Development Council Wednesday to host a job fair.
Employers included:
- AIS Fabricated Fittings LLC
- Always There-Pell City
- Ascension Complete
- Blacktop Asphalt Construction
- Chick-fil-A
- Drummond Company
- Food Outlet
- Fresh Value
- Harris Rebar
- Home Depot
- Kronospan
- Lakeside Boathouse
- Milo’s Hamburgers
- Pell City Career Center
- Personnel Staffing
- Regional Paramedics
- Staffmark
- Tecta America
- TempForce
- Trinity Industries
- Wal-Mart
Opportunities are still available for employees at all levels. There’s is no work experience requirement for a majority of these positions.
If you missed the job fair, contact Urainah Glidewell with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce for more information.
Her contact is 205-338-3377 or you can email info@pellcitychamber.com.
