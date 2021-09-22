Dozens of employers attend Pell City job fair

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Chamber of Commerce partnered with the St. Clair Economic Development Council Wednesday to host a job fair.

Employers included:

AIS Fabricated Fittings LLC

Always There-Pell City

Ascension Complete

Blacktop Asphalt Construction

Chick-fil-A

Drummond Company

Food Outlet

Fresh Value

Harris Rebar

Home Depot

Kronospan

Lakeside Boathouse

Milo’s Hamburgers

Pell City Career Center

Personnel Staffing

Regional Paramedics

Staffmark

Tecta America

TempForce

Trinity Industries

Wal-Mart

Opportunities are still available for employees at all levels. There’s is no work experience requirement for a majority of these positions.

If you missed the job fair, contact Urainah Glidewell with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce for more information.

Her contact is 205-338-3377 or you can email info@pellcitychamber.com.

