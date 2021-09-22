LawCall
Dozens of employers attend Pell City job fair

Opportunities are still available for employees at all levels
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Chamber of Commerce partnered with the St. Clair Economic Development Council Wednesday to host a job fair.

Employers included:

  • AIS Fabricated Fittings LLC
  • Always There-Pell City
  • Ascension Complete
  • Blacktop Asphalt Construction
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Drummond Company
  • Food Outlet
  • Fresh Value
  • Harris Rebar
  • Home Depot
  • Kronospan
  • Lakeside Boathouse
  • Milo’s Hamburgers
  • Pell City Career Center
  • Personnel Staffing
  • Regional Paramedics
  • Staffmark
  • Tecta America
  • TempForce
  • Trinity Industries
  • Wal-Mart

Opportunities are still available for employees at all levels. There’s is no work experience requirement for a majority of these positions.

If you missed the job fair, contact Urainah Glidewell with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce for more information.

Her contact is 205-338-3377 or you can email info@pellcitychamber.com.

