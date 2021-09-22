LawCall
Don’t let the size of the Briarwood band fool you!

Band of the Week
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to the Briarwood Christian High School band it is quality over quantity. The Briarwood Marching Lions marching band is made up of 44 members. Not a large number, but that is not the point for band director Chris Neugent.

“I have always told the students you do not need to be a big band to be good, you just have to be good,” said Neugent. “I came here because the school, the students, the parents are totally behind everything they do when it comes to Briarwood. And I see that each and every day.”

This football season the Marching Lions perform a half time show called “Rise Up” , which involves Andra Day’s “Rise Up,” with music from the movie “How to Train a Dragon,” music from “Firebird” and the Doxology hymn-tune.

Friday September 24, 2021 the Briarwood Marching Lions will be showcased on “Sideline” at 10:25pm.

