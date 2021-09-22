LawCall
Does when you eat impact your health?

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Can changing when you eat make you healthier?

Researchers at UAB are working to answer that question now.

They’re hoping to find out if the time you eat affects your weight, blood sugar, and blood pressure.

And that’s why they’re looking for volunteers for two new studies.

Skipping breakfast.

Eating a light, early dinner.

Adding intermittent fasting into your daily routine.

Does when you eat really have an effect on your health?

“Your body has an internal biological clock called the circadian system, and it appears to make you better at certain at doing different things at different times of the day.”

Nutrition specialist at UAB, Dr. Courtney Peterson, said some research suggests that the best time to control your blood sugar and burn the most calories is in the morning.

“There’ve been a number of really cool studies that have shown that if you eat breakfast like a king, and lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper, that you actually lose more weight, you’re less hungry when you’re losing that weight, and you have better blood sugar control,” Dr. Peterson explained.

She said there’s also evidence that changing the timing of your meals may help people control diabetes, sleep better, and have more energy.

She wants to definitively answer these questions, so she’s conducting two groundbreaking research studies, which could lead to new dietary guidelines helping millions around the world achieve better health.

“We’re enrolling participants right now, and we’re just looking for men and women between the ages of 30 and 70, who are willing to eat the food we serve them and are willing to try any of these eating schedules to see how it affects their health,” Dr. Peterson said.

The two studies offer stipends of up to $2,400 for participants, and meals are provided at no cost.

To participate or learn more about the study, visit https://redcap.dom.uab.edu/surveys/?s=7KDYHFNYX3.

