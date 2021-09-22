LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Doctors encourage getting flu shot by Halloween

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of...
Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Now is a good time to get the flu shot, experts say.

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website also says that everyone should get the shot by the end of October.

Doctors say this is especially important for young people who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated people have a greater risk of being infected with both flu and coronavirus at the same time and ending up in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Deandre Gilmore (right) was killed in a crash on I-12 in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
‘It’s like a nightmare that we can’t wake up from’: Family mourns Alabama lineman killed in Baton Rouge crash
Crash closes part of I-65 near 237 mile marker
Commercial vehicle crash shuts down part of I-65 in Shelby Co.
SOURCE: BPD, Hit and run investigation
VIDEO: Birmingham police looking for person in hit and run, victim has life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Video footage shows a man riding on the outside of a semitruck on a Georgia interstate.
Video shows man clinging to semitruck on Atlanta-area highway
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky
A man is hoping someone will recognize and claim a sentimental photo he found on 9/11 in the...
Man searches for boy in photo found in rubble of 9/11