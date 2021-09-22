LawCall
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19

The Hickson Family
The Hickson Family(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station family is working to pick up the pieces after their loved one died Monday from COVID-19 complications.

Reed Hickson, 49 tested positive for COVID-19 in August, his wife, Gina says in just days the battle began.

“It hit most of our family in a very mild form. We didn’t even think it was COVID at all, we were clueless,” said Gina.

Gina says it wasn’t long before Reed was taken to the hospital for breathing problems and then released.

“He got home he was doing great again. He was outside getting sun, feeling much better,” said Gina.

Within 20 days of testing positive Reed would go back to the hospital two more times before being admitted to the ICU.

“I didn’t see this coming at this stage. I was worried about all this stuff first round not third and that happened rather quickly and he did not handle the transport to ICU well at all,” said Gina.

Gina says Monday is when everything started to change.

“He stayed stable for a couple of days and then he was starting to steadily decline. We had, I cannot tell you how many people trying to save his life and trying to get an ECMO machine, a hospital that had a bed with one,” said Gina.

Friends like Dr. Andy Wilson were looking all over the country for an Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine that could potentially save Reed’s life.

“Even looking as far as Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Miami, Florida we couldn’t get the resource and it’s a real problem,” said Wilson. “When you see it up close, a patient you’re caring for but even more so a family member, a friend, it changes your life.”

Reed died later on Monday.

“He fought and fought and fought and pleaded and begged to stay here with his family, I saw it, I watched it every day for a month straight,” said Gina. “The hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life was to come home and tell my babies that their daddy wasn’t coming home.”

Gina says she’s thankful for all of those who have reached out a lending hand during this time especially those who worked to save her husband’s life.

“I have to say my compassion and understanding is to a whole new level and honestly my compassion for the doctors and nurses that are on the front lines dealing with this day in and day out around the clock,” said Gina.

The family declined to say whether Reed was vaccinated or not.

Reed leaves behind his wife Gina and 12 children, Cayla, Mason, Leiah, Connor, Reece, Lily, Morgan, Lance, Chase, Hensley, Casen, and Ryker.

Friends of the family have created a gofundme to help the Hicksons with any financial needs as they cope with this loss.

To learn more click here.

