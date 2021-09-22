LawCall
Birmingham police asking for help locating missing man

Steven Darrelle Sampson, 50.(Source: Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives are asking the public for help in a missing person investigation.

Police say the missing person is 50-year-old Steven Darrelle Sampson. He is described as a 6′2″ black man weighing 245 pounds.

Sampson was last seen at his job on Sept. 10 at Kamtek, located at 1595 Sterilite Drive in Birmingham.

He is said to be a transient and sometimes visits a relative in Fairfield. Police say there are currently no indications of foul play in this investigation.

If anyone has information pertaining to the whereabouts Sampson, please call 911 or contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victim Unit at 205-297-8413. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

