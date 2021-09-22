LawCall
B’ham PD: 2 injured in drive-by shooting

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers responded to the 2000 block of 31st Avenue North on a call of a person shot around 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday.

Birmingham police say officers arrived and discovered a man wounded by gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Birmingham Fire with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers received additional information that a second victim drove himself to UAB Hospital after being shot at the same location. His injuries are critical, according to police. Detectives received information that shots were fired from an SUV in a drive-by shooting.

No arrest has been made. Authorities continue to investigate.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

