LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

World Alzheimer’s Day raises awareness about most common form of dementia

Sept. 21st is World Alzheimer’s Day to raise awareness around the globe about the disease that...
Sept. 21st is World Alzheimer’s Day to raise awareness around the globe about the disease that affects about 44 million people.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sept. 21st is World Alzheimer’s Day to raise awareness around the globe about the disease that affects about 44 million people.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association of Alabama, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. It’s a progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills. Eventually, someone with Alzheimer’s will lose the ability to carry out simple tasks.

Right now, there’s no cure, and no way to prevent it.

Someone in the United States is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s every 66 seconds and it’s the 6th leading cause of death in the country, the association added.

It’s not just the person with Alzheimer’s who suffers, the disease also greatly affects family members and caregivers, emotionally and financially. The global cost of Alzheimer’s disease is over $6 billion.

The Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter is hosting the ‘Walk to END Alzheimer’s’ on Nov. 6th at Montgomery Plaza downtown to raise money for research, care and support. To register, go to alz.org/walk and click find your walk to search by zip code.

This event is free to the public so that any funds donated go straight to our mission of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Gov. Ivey joins 25 other governors asking for meeting with Biden administration on Southern border
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU

Latest News

Quilt
Pelham woman makes quilt for officer’s family
Mural Trail in North Alabama
On the Trail
Easley Covered Bridge
Celebrating the Bridges of Blount County
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Tatiyana
You have a chance to help children who are victims of human trafficking.
Run to change lives: Race supports Blanket Fort Hope