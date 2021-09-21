WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire on Superdome roof; 1 injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pressure washer caught fire on the roof of the Caesars Superdome, sending flames and heavy black smoke into the New Orleans skyline around 12:30 p.m.

Crews were on the iconic white roof resuming cleaning operations that were interrupted by Hurricane Ida. At least one person was transported with minor burns.

At least one person was transported with minor burns following a fire on the roof of the Superdome. (WVUE)

Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan said the fire appeared to have started in the “gutter tub” on the roof, where workers were using a high-powered pressure washer, according to a text message from Doug Thornton, Vice President of Stadiums for ASM Global, the parent company that manages the facility.

Here's where the fire started on the roof of the Superdome in the gutter tub. (NOLA Ready)

Flames and dark black smoke could be seen along the lip of the roof for nearly 15 minutes. The smoke was visible across New Orleans and turned to a lighter shade of gray around 12:50 p.m., indicating the blaze was being brought under control and extinguished. The fire was reported under control by city officials around 1:20 p.m.

The Saints’ home stadium is scheduled to be the site of the team’s Oct. 3 game against the New York Giants. Duncan says the concrete roof should prevent any damage to the integrity of the stadium.

Damage assessment has begun.

This afternoon a fire occurred on the exterior gutter tub of the roof. NOFD and venue responders were dispatched immediately and extinguished the fire. Upon investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed. — Caesars Superdome (@CaesarsDome) September 21, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.