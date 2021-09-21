VIDEO: Birmingham police looking for person in hit and run, victim has life-threatening injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, at approximately 2:15 a.m. officers said a man parked his black Hummer at Pump 5 of the Chevron on 229 Gadsden Highway. He went into the Chevron and make a purchase.

When he came back to his vehicle and drove away investigators said he hit a man who was walking through the parking lot. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers said the man drove away from the location without stopping.

If you have any information or recognize the man in the video contact B.P.D. Hit & Run Investigators at 205-254-6555 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

