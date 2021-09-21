Space Force unveils dress uniform prototype
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond unveiled the Guardian Service Dress prototype uniform Tuesday.
The physical training uniforms are also currently undergoing wear testing by Guardians.
In January 2021 the U.S. Air Force announced that the space command headquarters would be moving to Huntsville, which would move the command out of its current location at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.
