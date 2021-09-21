Space Force unveils dress uniform prototype

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond unveiled the Guardian Service Dress prototype uniform Tuesday.

The physical training uniforms are also currently undergoing wear testing by Guardians.

In January 2021 the U.S. Air Force announced that the space command headquarters would be moving to Huntsville, which would move the command out of its current location at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

Today, @SpaceForceCSO Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond unveiled the Guardian Service Dress prototype a modern, distinctive, professional uniform during the @AirForceAssoc's #ASC21. pic.twitter.com/tnDJnMkCMo — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) September 21, 2021

Tested by Guardians, made for #Guardians. #SpaceForce physical training uniforms are currently undergoing wear testing. pic.twitter.com/6agT93uGDH — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) September 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.