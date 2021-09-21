LawCall
Sideline Schedule Week 5

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Game of the Week - McAdory at Helena

Pell City at Calera

Gordo at Northridge

Central at Paul Bryant

Pelham at Chelsea

Mortimer Jordan at Briarwood

Huffman at Hewitt

Ramsay at Pinson Valley

Fort Payne at Etowah

Oxford at Gadsden City

Central-Clay County at Pleasant Grove (at Legion Field)

J.O. at Fairfield

Athens at Hueytown

Gardendale at Shades Valley

Oak Grove at Southeastern

Hanceville at Locust Fork

Thompson at Mountain Brook

