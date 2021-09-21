Sideline Schedule Week 5
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Game of the Week - McAdory at Helena
Pell City at Calera
Gordo at Northridge
Central at Paul Bryant
Pelham at Chelsea
Mortimer Jordan at Briarwood
Huffman at Hewitt
Ramsay at Pinson Valley
Fort Payne at Etowah
Oxford at Gadsden City
Central-Clay County at Pleasant Grove (at Legion Field)
J.O. at Fairfield
Athens at Hueytown
Gardendale at Shades Valley
Oak Grove at Southeastern
Hanceville at Locust Fork
Thompson at Mountain Brook