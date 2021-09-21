LawCall
Motorcyclist dies in Center Point crash after earlier chase in Trussville

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with Trussville Police earlier Tuesday died after colliding with an SUV in Center Point.

The accident happened in the 2300 block of Center Point Parkway. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

It’s unknown why Trussville Police were involved in the pursuit, but the pursuit had been called off when authorities lost sight of the motorcyclist.

Authorities found a gun on the motorcyclist and drugs at the scene. The suspect has not been identified.

Alabama State Troopers and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

