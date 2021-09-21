Jefferson County health leaders say they aren’t seeing enough people getting second COVID shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County health leaders said they are not seeing enough people coming back for their second Covid-19 shot.

State data shows that only 41% of the state is fully vaccinated and 51% has gotten one dose. Jefferson County has similar rates, with 54% of the county with one shot, but only 43% with both.

Jefferson County Health Department’s Dr. David Hicks said vaccine sites are administering more first and third shots then second, but providers are still sending reminders to everyone to finish their series.

He said it is hard to say why, but it may be because people are less worried about variants as cases trend down. Hicks said that is not the right mindset and without more people finishing the series, case numbers wont be able to go down the way health leaders want them to.

He said one shot is not enough when it comes to the Delta variant.

“If you get one dose only and then you contract the Delta variant, that vaccine you got is not that effective in that point so you have to get full protection to have a really true full fighting chance,” Hicks said.

Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said even if it is past your recommended time to get your second shot, you can still go ahead and get it at any point after 21 days and finish out your series.

