Harpersville announces city-wide public access AED program

HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Town of Harpersville announced a new partnership with Cardiac Solutions for automated external defibrillators for all city buildings, parks and recreational facilities and all patrol cars as a city-wide public access AED program.

The new program will also include device training and education for Police officers and other City employees.

“The Town Council and I are committed to the health and welfare of our citizens, and those who work and visit Harpersville. This dedication is demonstrated by the purchase of 20 AEDs for citywide use. We are extremely excited to be able to provide this AED Program that will be potentially life saving. We hope they will not have to be used but are grateful that they will be available in the wake of an emergency,” said Mayor Theoangelo Perkins.

“The City of Harpersville is taking a huge step today in creating a Heartsafe Environment,” said Cardiac Solutions CEO, Jon Seale. “We are very honored to have been selected as their AED and Program Management partner. The council members along with Mayor Perkins understand the importance of its citizens and their wellbeing. By placing AEDs is various locations, we now have the ability to save a life when called upon. There is no greater accomplishment when a life is saved.”

Town leaders said the benefits include:

• Putting life-saving AEDs in accessible locations across the city

• Giving first responders the life saving technology they need on the scene

• Creating awareness for the community and City employees

