FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! The good news about today is that the flash flood watch has been dropped across Central Alabama. We are starting out this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. I can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots before 8 a.m. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with some isolated showers and thunderstorms on radar. Showers this morning are moving to the north-northeast and shouldn’t last too long. We are waiting on a cold front to our west that is located across the Central United States. Cool and dry air is behind this front that will filter into our state tomorrow. Today is the transitional day where we go from a muggy airmass to a dry airmass. I would go ahead and grab an umbrella before you walk out the door this morning. We have a 50-60 percent chance for scattered showers and storms that could develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 80s. By late this evening, the main cold front will begin to move into west Alabama. We could see a line or clusters of storms try to move into west Alabama, but they will likely weaken late this evening and tonight. I think the strongest storms will remain into parts of Mississippi.

Cold Front Moves in Tonight and Tomorrow: We will likely see scattered showers and a few storms tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday morning. We’ll hold on to a 40 percent chance for scattered showers Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, most of the rain will be out of here with cloud cover slowly decreasing. Dry air is forecast to move in behind the cold front giving us breezy conditions. Plan for northwest winds tomorrow at 10-20 mph. The first day of autumn will feel like fall with temperatures only warming up into the mid 70s. I think we’ll end the day with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Wednesday evening should end up fantastic with temperatures dropping into the 60s by 5-6 p.m.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return to a quiet weather pattern. With dry air in place, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly Wednesday night into Thursday morning. You might need the light jacket Thursday morning with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 50s. Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. Humidity levels will be very low, so it should feel very comfortable outside. I think we’ve earned it after the wet weather we have seen over the past week.

Chilly Temperatures Friday Morning: Friday morning may end up being our coolest morning of the next seven days. Several models are hinting at temperatures dropping into the upper 40s for areas along and north of I-20/59. Everyone else to the south will likely end up with temperatures in the lower 50s. You’ll likely need a jacket Friday morning, but you might not need it by the afternoon hours. We should see plenty of sunshine Friday with highs in the upper 70s. High school football games are looking fantastic with temperatures starting in the lower 70s at kickoff. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 60s by 10 p.m.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be fantastic for all outdoor activities. The weather should not stop anyone for attending Homestead Hollow, The Alabama State Fair or college football games. Morning temperatures are forecast to drop in the low to mid 50s with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s both days. We may see a few extra clouds, but we should end up with a mostly sunny sky for both Saturday and Sunday. Just remember to apply the sunscreen and grab the hat if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. It is going to feel amazing!

Dry Weather Continues into Next Week: The first half of next week is looking mostly dry. Showers and storm chances may increase across Texas and Louisiana for the first half of the week. We will likely stay dry with increasing cloud cover Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures should trend warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. We’ll introduce small rain chances for the second half of next week.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor four systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Peter and Rose remain in the eastern and central Atlantic. They are both struggling with wind shear, which is preventing them from strengthening. Both storms are forecast to weaken over time and not impact the United States. There’s a chance that some rain and wind could impact Bermuda this weekend as Peter turns to the north and weakens. The other two systems in the Atlantic are not expected to impact the United States over the next five days. One is in the northern Atlantic and has a low chance to develop in the next five days. The last area of concern is in the eastern Atlantic. It has a high chance to develop over the next couple of days. Models do show support of a tropical storm developing. We will have to watch this system, but odds are high that it could recurve into the northern Atlantic next week. Only time will tell. The next name on the Atlantic hurricane list is Sam. There are only three more names on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane list after Sam. 2021 will go down as one of the most active hurricane seasons on record. Hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.

Have a safe Tuesday!

