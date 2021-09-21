FIRST ALERT: More showers and storms Tuesday and into Wednesday, then cooler & drier air arrives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve had some nice breaks in the clouds this evening, with a bright full moon overhead. There are some isolated showers and storms on radar. I was observing lightning flashes to the west, associated with storms over East Mississippi. The chance for an isolated shower or storm will continue overnight, with lows near 70s. I’d also plan for the possibility of some patchy dense fog for the early morning drive.

Tropical moisture will remain across the Southeast tomorrow as we wait on a strong cold front to move through our area. We will likely see several hours of dry weather tomorrow, but scattered showers and storms are likely to form as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the low to mid 80s Tuesday afternoon with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. Showers and storms connected with the front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and then the rain is out of here and the humidity will go with it too. Stay weather alert for the risk of localized flooding.

The cold front is our Next Big Thing and by Wednesday afternoon, the rain and cloud cover should be moving out. Wednesday will end up breezy, as dry and cool air moves in from the northwest. Temperatures will trend below average with highs in the low to mid 70s. By Thursday morning, we will end up mostly clear and cool. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the low to mid 50s. It will feel chilly so you might need a jacket.

The weather pattern for the second half of the week is looking fantastic! We should see plenty of sunshine Thursday through Sunday with temperatures remaining below average. Highs Thursday and Friday will end up in the low to mid 70s. By this weekend, high temperatures will trend a little warmer in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will end up chilly. Our coolest night may occur Friday morning with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight lows will trend slightly warmer over the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

The tropics remain very active, but I don’t see any signs of storms impacting the United States. Over the weekend, Peter and Rose developed in the central and eastern Atlantic. Both storms are forecast to remain weak and away from the United States. We haven’t seen this many named storms in the Atlantic this early in the year since 2020 and 2005. We are also monitoring two tropical systems that have a chance to form. One is in the remnants of Odette in the northern Atlantic. It has a low chance to redevelop over the next two to five days. The second area of low pressure is off the coast of Africa. It has a high chance to develop over the next five days.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.