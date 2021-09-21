Family Dollar robbery suspect arrested after short chase in vehicle and on foot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody after Birmingham Police say he robbed a Family Dollar and led authorities on a short pursuit in his car and on foot.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Gilbert Coates of Birmingham. The robbery happened September 19 at the Family Dollar located at 2003 Avenue F.

Police say Coates was armed with a gun and demanded cash from the clerk. Shortly after the robbery police identified the vehicle he was in and a short pursuit began. Coates wrecked his car near 31st Street North at 12th Avenue North.

Coates got out and ran from officers on I-59 South, going across several lanes of oncoming traffic, according to police.

Officers were able to take Coates into custody on I-59 North near the 31st street north on-ramp.

Coates is in the Jefferson County jail with a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.