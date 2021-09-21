LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’

At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a trail camera in Baker, Fla. At center is a photo of a backpack that was published earlier on Brian Laundrie's Instagram account. At right is an image of Laundrie captured in Utah in August.(WALA/FOX10)
By WALA/FOX10
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Update posted to Facebook by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says:

“Update: The OCSO did its due diligence in response to this report and is wrapping up an extensive search that took place in this area to include nearby farmlands. No one - and nothing - of note was located. The individual referenced in the post below has no known ties to our area.”

Original Story:

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after trail camera digital photograph has been spreading online showing a man with a backpack who possibly matches the description of Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito.

The murky, black-and-white image reportedly was captured Monday morning in Baker, Florida, in the Panhandle’s Okaloosa County.

Text accompanying the photo, labeled as written by Sam Bass, states: “I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie, authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the look out.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office put out this statement this morning:

Yes we wanted to let you know we are aware of this report and are actively checking it out. There is no confirmation of this information. Obviously we will keep everyone in the loop if and when there is anything to report.

FBI agents and police Monday swarmed the home of the fiancé wanted for questioning in the disappearance of 22-year-old Petito, whose body was apparently discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park months after the couple set out in a van on a cross-country trek.

An autopsy was scheduled for today, aiming to confirm the identity of the remains through photographs, personal identification or DNA.

Most Read

UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Gov. Ivey joins 25 other governors asking for meeting with Biden administration on Southern border
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU

Latest News

A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 21
Fire breaks out at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans; 1 injured
A cardboard McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is shown with a Happy Meal box on Sept. 20, 2021....
McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals
The United States plans to ease travel restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign visitors...
Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel
Wife shares story of husband's COVID-19 battle and message about vaccines
Wife shares story of husband's COVID-19 battle and message about vaccines
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Amazon relaxes marijuana policies as it pushes support for federal legalization