Commercial vehicle crash shuts down part of I-65 in Shelby Co.

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a three-vehicle crash involving two commercial vehicles shut down all northbound lanes on Interstate 65 near the 237 mile marker in Shelby County.

The accident happened at 1:19 p.m. on Tuesday.

ALEA said the lanes will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area by using alternate routes.

