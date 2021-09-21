Birmingham nightclub offering COVID vaccine Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A well-known Birmingham nightclub is offering patrons a chance to get the COVID vaccination along with their adult beverage. On Tuesday, September 21, Platinum of Birmingham on 2nd Avenue North will offer the COVID vaccine from 8 p.m. to midnight in cooperation with the Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable and Medsplus Consulting.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, who has helped organize several such events, says its important to meet people where they are if they have not been vaccinated yet and many are now ready to take the shot because COVID-19 has recently taken someone from them.

“Someone in the community or their church member has died of COVID, and they are afraid and they are concerned” says Tyson who notes doctors will be on hand to answer questions about the vaccine, “ said Tyson. “They know about it, but, you know, they are afraid and the doctors are right there to answer all of the questions that they have and so they feel comfortable at that time. And that’s the time when we can catch them and they actually take the shot.”

Tyson says patrons don’t have to get the shot to enter the club, but getting a vaccination enters them in a $1,000 lottery drawing.

